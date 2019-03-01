ALERT: Cold front brings in ARCTIC blast and a few strong storms this weekend

A strong cold front is still expected to blast through the ArkLaTex this weekend. However, there have been some changes to the forecast.
The forecast models don’t show the strong cold front blasting through the ArkLaTex until Sunday morning or afternoon, instead of Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Even though rain and a few strong storms are expected, this weekend will be far from a wash out. KSLA First Alert James Parish will track this weekend’s rain and storms hour-by-hour on FutureTrack in the video below.
Overall, the threat of severe weather this weekend looks very low. However, it’s not completely zero.
The northern half of the area will be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather late Saturday into Saturday night. This covers the I-20 corridor, which covers Shreveport-Bossier and Texarkana, and points north. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum, so the threat of severe weather Saturday night will probably be isolated. If stronger storms develop, they could produce large hail up to 1″. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are not expected Saturday night.
On Sunday, the threat of severe weather will drop south and east. There is a Slight Risk of severe weather for a small portion of Natchitoches, Winn and Jackson Parishes and points east. The Slight Risk covers most of eastern LA and southern Mississippi and Alabama. This is the area where the threat of severe weather will be greatest on Sunday. However, There is still a Marginal Risk of severe weather for most NW LA, eastern E TX and portions of SW AR. This Marginal Risk of severe weather does include Shreveport-Bossier. The stronger storms that develop Sunday morning and afternoon cloud produce strong to damaging wind gusts and and hail. Secondary concerns could be locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding in flood prone areas.
Most places will squeeze two seasons into one day on Sunday. As the rain moves out, much colder air will surge into the ArkLaTex Sunday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Temperatures will warm Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday morning will be mild. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s. However, temperatures will come crashing down Sunday afternoon and evening. By Monday morning, temperatures will be near or below freezing. KSLA First Alert James Parish will track the ARCTIC blast hour-by-hour on FutureTrack in the video below.
With a stiff north wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Monday morning. You’ll need to make sure you and your kids are bundled up Monday morning. Everyone will probably need more than just there winter coat. You’ll want to cover up as much exposed skin as possible.
Right now, most of Saturday is going to be dry and cloudy, so it should be dry for the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport, especially for the beginning of it. However, rain will start to develop late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the start of the parade and only drop a few degrees during the parade.
Most of the rain and storms will be through Shreveport for the Krewe of Highland parade on Sunday. However, a little lingering rain will be possible for the start of the parade. With colder air moving into the area, temperatures quickly drop through the 50s and 40s during the parade. It’s also going to turn breezy. Expect a north wind at 10-20 mph. You probably won’t need your rain gear for the parade, but make sure to bundle up.
