ALERT: Cold front brings in ARCTIC blast and a few strong storms this weekend

On Sunday, the threat of severe weather will drop south and east. There is a Slight Risk of severe weather for a small portion of Natchitoches, Winn and Jackson Parishes and points east. The Slight Risk covers most of eastern LA and southern Mississippi and Alabama. This is the area where the threat of severe weather will be greatest on Sunday. However, There is still a Marginal Risk of severe weather for most NW LA, eastern E TX and portions of SW AR. This Marginal Risk of severe weather does include Shreveport-Bossier. The stronger storms that develop Sunday morning and afternoon cloud produce strong to damaging wind gusts and and hail. Secondary concerns could be locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding in flood prone areas.