Texarkana students end Black History Month on the right beat

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - Black History Month 2019 is wrapping up and here in the ArkLaTex the celebration is ending on the right beat.
Led by the "Scholars Drumline" a non-profit group in Texarkana, the mood was set for this years Back History Month Celebration at Texarkana Community College.
College leaders say the event was designed to show the diversity on the campus of Texarkana Community College.
"The whole idea for this is for everybody to be able to tell their story in a variety of different ways," said Texarkana CC Spokesman Lee Williams. "This is nothing new for us every year we celebrate black history in a variety of different multicultural events; but, this is the first year we have done it on this scale."
TC Director of Admissions Lee Williams said the event also honored African Americans who have paved a way for others to succeed. Falling in that category is Dr. Joycelyn Elders the former U.S. Surgeon General.
Today Dr. Elders address what she feel is the major health issues facing our country.
"We do not have an adequate healthcare system to take care of all our people," Dr. Elders said. "I feel that health care should be a right and we should be able to provide that for all our people."
Dr. Elders says education is the first step in keeping people healthy.
Today’s celebration was sponsored by the Black Student Association at Texarkana Community College.
