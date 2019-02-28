SWAR high school makes thriving food pantry into learning experience

NASHVILLE, AR (KSLA) - Last December Nashville High School Teamed up with Harvest Regional Food Bank to start a food pantry at the school.
What began in a small closet has grown to a full classroom.
School leaders say than 80 students and their families are being served each week. On Thursday, the school received another load of food to restock shelves.
Officials said what began to help fight hunger has now developed into a teaching tool for students.
“This has become a class we teach kids workplace skills to carry on into the workplace,” said Chrystal Evans, Nashville High School Counselor. “Inventory - things coming in things going out, categorizing.”
School leaders say they are also receiving donations from other donors to keep the pantry operating.
