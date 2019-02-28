SPD ask for public help in identifying burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.
According the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary happened at a residence in the 2700 block of Merrill Street, December 7.
Investigators said they were able to secure store video footage of the alleged suspect and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
