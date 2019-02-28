Search underway for plane that possibly went down around I-220, Red River

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are searching for a plane that possibly went down near Interstate 220 and Red River.
Caddo 911 received a call about 11:21 a.m. from the approach tower at Shreveport’s Downtown Airport saying it had lost contact with a small plane.
“We have no indication that somebody spotted an actual aircraft going down, just that the tower had lost contact with the aircraft,” Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Bossier’s drone unit and marine patrol are taking part in the search along with deputies on foot, he said.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has 11 units involved, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Also joining the search are members of the Bossier City Police Department, the Benton Fire Department and other agencies, Davis added.
“Obviously, this scene is moving quickly. And we will update you as soon as we can. At this point, no aircraft has been spotted.”
