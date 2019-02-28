Search underway for plane that possibly went down around I-220, Red River

Searching For Possible Downed Aircraft (Video footage of our Bossier Sheriff's Office Drone Patrol initiating a launch) Bossier Sheriff's Office Drone Patrol unit is searching for a possible downed aircraft near the I-220 and Red River area. Caddo 911 received a call from the Shreveport Approach Tower earlier to say that they had lost contact with a small plane. Bossier Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, along with deputies on foot, are also searching the area. Joining in the search are Caddo Sheriff's Office, Bossier City Police Department, and Benton Fire Department, as well as other agencies. We have no indication that somebody spotted an actual aircraft going down, just that the tower had lost contact with the aircraft. Video is of our Bossier Sheriff's Office Drone Patrol unit initiating a launch here off of West Viking Drive near I-220. Deputy Ryan Buttenob is the pilot, and Deputy Kelly Downey is the safety observer. Obviously, this scene is moving quickly, and we will update you as soon as we can. At this point, no aircraft has been spotted.