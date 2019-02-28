Search underway for plane that possibly went down around I-220, Red River

Search underway for plane that possibly went down around I-220, Red River
Members of the Bossier sheriff's drone patrol launch a drone from West Viking Drive near Interstate 220 in Bossier City as part of a search for a plane that possibly went down near I-220 and Red River.
By KSLA Staff | February 28, 2019 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 2:01 PM

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are searching for a plane that possibly went down near Interstate 220 and Red River.

Caddo 911 received a call about 11:21 a.m. from the approach tower at Shreveport’s Downtown Airport saying it had lost contact with a small plane.

“We have no indication that somebody spotted an actual aircraft going down, just that the tower had lost contact with the aircraft,” Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.

Bossier’s drone unit and marine patrol are taking part in the search along with deputies on foot, he said.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has 11 units involved, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Also joining the search are members of the Bossier City Police Department, the Benton Fire Department and other agencies, Davis added.

“Obviously, this scene is moving quickly. And we will update you as soon as we can. At this point, no aircraft has been spotted.”

Searching For Possible Downed Aircraft (Video footage of our Bossier Sheriff's Office Drone Patrol initiating a launch) Bossier Sheriff's Office Drone Patrol unit is searching for a possible downed aircraft near the I-220 and Red River area. Caddo 911 received a call from the Shreveport Approach Tower earlier to say that they had lost contact with a small plane. Bossier Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, along with deputies on foot, are also searching the area. Joining in the search are Caddo Sheriff's Office, Bossier City Police Department, and Benton Fire Department, as well as other agencies. We have no indication that somebody spotted an actual aircraft going down, just that the tower had lost contact with the aircraft. Video is of our Bossier Sheriff's Office Drone Patrol unit initiating a launch here off of West Viking Drive near I-220. Deputy Ryan Buttenob is the pilot, and Deputy Kelly Downey is the safety observer. Obviously, this scene is moving quickly, and we will update you as soon as we can. At this point, no aircraft has been spotted.

Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.