Register Now: Women’s only gun training class offered by CPSO

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office will hold another women’s firearms class.
The class will take place Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy.
Sheriff’s deputies will provide one-on-one instruction in the safe handling and firing of handguns on the Academy firing range. They will also present information on knowledge of Louisiana gun laws, basic self-defense, situational awareness and personal safety.
Participants are asked to bring their own handgun and ammunition.
The class is free, but pre-registration is required by calling the Community Programs at (318) 681-0875.
