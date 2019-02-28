Plane found, according to authorities

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Sheriff’s deputies from both Caddo and Bossier Parishes have confirmed that they have found the plane that went down north of Interstate 220 near the Red River.
Caddo 911 received a call about 11:21 a.m. from the approach tower at Shreveport’s Downtown Airport saying it had lost contact with a small plane. Crews with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department and Louisiana State Police are investigating at this time.
Crews are searching by land, water and air in hopes of finding the plane.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, the plane took off after 10:37 p.m. destined to Vernon, Texas in a private single engine plane.
"We don't know exactly know where the plane is," said Caddo Parish Sherrif Steve Prator. "We have a good indication that it may be in the river. We had some debris and some spoilage that has floated up."
Because of the river’s water level and how swift the strength of the current - divers cannot be deployed at this time.
Offiicials are waiting for guidance from the federal government on the best way to handle this, according to Sheriff Prator.
Bossier’s drone unit and marine patrol are taking part in the search along with deputies on foot, he said.
Also joining the search are members of the Bossier City Police Department, the Benton Fire Department and other agencies, Davis added.
"We're keeping it as loose as we can. We just aren't certain of anything quite yet," Sheriff Prator.
Prator added that it’s unknown how many people were on the plane aside from the pilot, however it’s believed one other person was on the plane.
