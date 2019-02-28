Patchy, dense fog & a few showers today

Good morning! Give yourself a few extra minutes on that morning commute today. Patchy, dense fog will be around the area that could reduce visibility to under a mile. Take it slow and don't forget to use those low beam light. You also might run into light showers this morning. These shouldn't be a huge issue, but you may have to use your windshield wipers this morning.
Otherwise, clouds will dominate the forecast throughout the daytime hours. Temperatures starts off in the in the 40s and 50s this morning, so a light jacket will be needed. Clouds will decrease later this afternoon and evening. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible in some areas before sunset. Highs today in the upper 50s. Lows drop into the upper 40s tonight.
Clouds re-build back into the forecast overnight tonight making way for another cloudy day for the end of the work week. Highs tomorrow in the mid 60s.
Things get tricky this weekend as a arctic cold front starts to approach the ArkLaTex. A warm front will lift from the south Saturday, prompting scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast. Most of these will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be warm in the upper 60s. The strong cold front will start to push through Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to start, but by the afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s across the area. It will also be a very wet day with widespread rain possible and some thunderstorms.
It will be a cold start to next week. Temperatures in the mid 40s Monday and Tuesday. Clouds stick in the forecast Monday, but the sun will return Tuesday. Wednesday looks to have highs in the upper 40s, low 50s with sunny skies.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
