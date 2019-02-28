Patchy, dense fog & a few showers today

Things get tricky this weekend as a arctic cold front starts to approach the ArkLaTex. A warm front will lift from the south Saturday, prompting scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast. Most of these will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be warm in the upper 60s. The strong cold front will start to push through Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to start, but by the afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s across the area. It will also be a very wet day with widespread rain possible and some thunderstorms.