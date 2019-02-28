Mardi Gras season heads to Jefferson, Texas this weekend

JEFFERSON, TEXAS (KSLA) - Thousands are expected to make their way to a small town in East Texas for a fun Mardi Gras weekend.
The Krewe of Hebe organizes the annual events and is celebrating its 30th anniversary of Mardi Gras Up River in Jefferson.
Several business owners say they prepare weeks in advance for massive crowds of visitors.
“Super, super busy because of the parades and all the events,” said Manager Melissa Jones from Kitt’s Kornbread Sandwich and Pie Bar.
According to the town’s website, this is the schedule of events:
Parade Times:
- Friday, March 1 - 7 p.m. Doo Dah Parade
- Saturday, March 2 - Motorcycle Parade 1:45 p.m. - Grand Parade 2 p.m.
- Sunday, March 3 - Children’s Parade downtown 2 p.m.
- Kentucky Headhunters take the main stage on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Parades and music begin on Friday and carry on through Sunday afternoon. Festival Wristbands are only $10.
The purchase of a wristband covers the entire weekend, Friday through Sunday in the alley area behind Skinners. They can be purchased in the souvenir booth or at the main entrance to the entertainment tent.
$1 from the sale of each wristband is donated to Toys for Tots in Marion County.
After Sunday’s Children’s parade, the Paws & Claws UpRiver Pet Parade will start.
