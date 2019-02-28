Man shot in jaw after argument in Shreveport street

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police provided an update to an early morning shooting. A man who was shot in the jaw after an argument is expected to survive.
Officers provided the update just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, approximately an hour after they received information about a shots fired call.
Shortly before 4:30 Thursday morning, officers were called to the 700 block of Dalzell Street between Creswell Avenue and Scovell Court. That’s a block east of the Discount Tobacco Outlet store on Line Avenue in the Highland neighborhood.
Officers found blood and shell casings in the street.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Officers were told that a white vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting. The vehicle was found in the parking lot of a local hospital where they also found evidence to connect it to the scene on Dalzell.
This is a developing story. We are gathering the latest details and will provide live coverage on-air and online.
