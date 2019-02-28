Man accused of causing collisions involving 4 private vehicles, police units

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Citizens and police officers escaped serious injury when a Natchitoches man allegedly drove his car into theirs or caused them to be involved in collisions, authorities said.
Now 29-year-old Darran A. Green, of the 1100 block of Lake Street, faces a number of charges and traffic violations. Those include:
- hit-and-run driving,
- negligent injury,
- aggravated obstruction of highways,
- aggravated flight,
- resisting an officer,
- general speed law,
- failure to use a turn signal,
- failure to heed stop signs, and,
- improper lane usage.
The wrecks happened Wednesday when a city police unit tried to stop Green’s car.
Green sped away and struck a vehicle being driven by a citizen, causing the pursuing patrol unit to also hit the motorist’s vehicle, according to a statement from police.
Green is accused of then using his car to strike another police unit.
That caused Green to lose control of his car, which then struck another vehicle being driven by a citizen.
Some of those who were involved in the wrecks sustained some minor injuries, police Capt. Chris Payne said.
Green has since been taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he awaits bond.
