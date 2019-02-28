Historic bottles found under Common Park construction site

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Construction on Shreveport’s Common Park is well underway on Texas Avenue.
Underneath the layers of dirt, the site was holding on to a little piece of Shreveport’s history. The site was once part of a community called Mugginsville. It was named after an Irish barkeep.
Mike and Mark Mangham of Twin Blends Photography took part in a recent dig there in conjunction with the Spring Street Museum. The team unearthed about 100 historic bottles, 30 horseshoes and other artifacts.
“We’ve never dug bottles before but we’ve seen it and thought it was pretty cool,” Mike Mangham said.
“Once we got in to it and started pulling out these bottles from the late 1800′s, its so awesome.”
Twin Blends Photography shared video of the dig on social media, captivating local history buffs.
The dig took part over the course of two days.
“It’s just slow going and you see big clumps and you gotta just take your time and not break the bottle. Remove all the mud and dirt around it. It takes time but it’s fun,” Mark Mangham said.
“We were amazed how many bottles came out in great shape," Mike said. "You would think when people throw bottles away they crash and break, but most were in great shape.”
It’s believed local saloons had an agreement with a blacksmith to use the land as a bottle dump.
The team found a Simmons Liver Regulator Bottle, a stoneware bottle for ginger beer, and an Andrew Querbes bottle, among many others. Querbes was Shreveport’s mayor from 1902-1906.
The prize find was a Manhattan Saloon Bottle. Once located on Marshall and Texas Streets, it was one of the last saloons in Shreveport.
“It just takes you back in a time before technology when it was horses and buggies and saloons. You never know what is under the ground,” Mike said.
While they may seem like just bottles to some, there’s a story behind each and every one that reminds us of what used to be there and the importance of preserving Shreveport’s history.
The artifacts will soon be on display at the Spring Street Museum.
If you want to know more, Mike and Mark along with the curator of the Spring Street Museum Marty Loschen will be speaking about the bottles at the next Downtown Artwalk on March 6th.
