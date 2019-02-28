Four East Texans to compete for chance at ‘American Idol’ fame

At least four East Texans are competing for their chance to become America’s next musical idol. (Slayton, Ashley)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 28, 2019 at 12:38 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 1:19 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - At least four East Texans are competing for their chance to become America’s next musical idol.

Riley Thompson, of Mabank, Trejon Jackson, of Malakoff, Vivian Villapudua, of Tyler and Laci Kaye Booth, of Livingston have all been confirmed as contenstants on the show.

FOUR. MORE. DAYS!!!! Who is gonna be watchingggg!??? 😝💙🎤 Katy Perry Lionel Richie Luke Bryan American Idol Don’t forget!! March 3!!!! #rileythompsonmusic #thenextidol #americanidol

Posted by Riley Thompson Music on Wednesday, February 27, 2019
American Idol Oscars Promo ft. Queen "Don't Stop Me Now" - American Idol 2019 on ABC

🎶Don’t stop them now 🎶 cause they’re having a good time at the #Oscars! Watch this group of hopefuls from the first episode sing for Hollywood gold when a new season of #AmericanIdol premieres next Sunday on ABC!

Posted by American Idol on Sunday, February 24, 2019

Jackson participated in KLTV/KTRE’s East Texas Idol on Aug. 31, coming in second place. He earned himself a pass to the Shreveport competition.

One thing I had to learn to conquer success ... was to believe in MYSELF first before ANYTHING...🎤 #Americanidol2019 #MusicISmypassion🎼

Posted by Trey Jackson on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Season 2 is set to premiere on March 3 and airs Sundays at 7 p.m. central. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return to the show.

In 2018, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner climbed the ‘Idol’ ladder to reach the Top 5. Foehner later released a song and toured the country with the Top 7 finalists.

