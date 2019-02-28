FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast, rain and few strong storms arrive this weekend

We’ve made some changes to the forecast for this afternoon. With temperatures generally expected to hold steady, afternoon highs will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to the low 50s south of I-20 in NW LA. The clouds and slight rain chances will linger for most this afternoon. Any rain that develops over the area will likely be very light. In fact, most of it will probably be more of a mist than a rain. Wet roads and reduced visibilities could still slow you down this afternoon. Temperatures won’t tumble too far this evening or tonight either. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s north of I-30 to the mid 40s along and south of I-20.