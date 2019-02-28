FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast, rain and few strong storms arrive this weekend

Our next big weather maker will arrive this weekend. A strong cold front will push through Saturday night through Sunday and bring in a blast of cold air, a round of rain and a few strong storms.
We’ve made some changes to the forecast for this afternoon. With temperatures generally expected to hold steady, afternoon highs will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to the low 50s south of I-20 in NW LA. The clouds and slight rain chances will linger for most this afternoon. Any rain that develops over the area will likely be very light. In fact, most of it will probably be more of a mist than a rain. Wet roads and reduced visibilities could still slow you down this afternoon. Temperatures won’t tumble too far this evening or tonight either. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s north of I-30 to the mid 40s along and south of I-20.
Friday will likely be a warmer day, but still not very warm. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s along and north of I-30 to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees along and south of I-20. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and patchy areas of drizzle to continue. On the bright side, we may also see a few peeks of sunshine Friday afternoon.
Some of us may squeeze two seasons into this weekend. For most, Saturday will be a mild day. Highs will be in the 60s. A few places could come close to 70 degrees. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Places along and north of I-20 will have the best chance of rain late Saturday. The rain will become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even though the threat is very low, a few strong storms capable of hail can’t be ruled out Saturday night, mainly across SW AR.
Rain and few storms are likely on Sunday, especially before noon. The rain will likely taper from north to south Sunday afternoon and evening. As the rain moves out, colder air will surge into the area. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning, then temperatures will drop through the 40s and 50s Sunday afternoon. A few strong storms will be possible Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon, mainly across NW LA and SW AR. Temperatures will continue to tumble Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows Sunday night will be near or below freezing.
The start of next week will be cold and dry. Highs on Monday will struggle to hit 40 degrees. The sun will finally return by Tuesday. It’s still going to be chilly, though. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees and near 60 degrees on Thursday. More wet weather will be possible by the end of next week.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
