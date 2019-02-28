FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast, rain and a few storms arrive this weekend

By James Parish | February 28, 2019 at 11:46 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:46 AM

All eyes are on the up coming weekend! This is when our a next big weather maker will impact the ArkLaTex.

A strong cold front will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday. This front will bring in an arctic blast and a round of rain and storms.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Saturday. The rain and storm activity will become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday morning will likely be the wettest part of the weekend. The rain will decrease from north to south across the area on Sunday. KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the rain this weekend on FutureTrack in the video below.

Right now, wintry precipitation looks unlikely for the ArkLaTex and is not in the forecast at this time.

Even though the threat of severe weather looks low, it’s not going to be completely zero this weekend.

All of SW AR, McCurtain Co., OK, the northeast corner of E TX and the north tip of NW LA will be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather late Saturday into Saturday night. This Marginal Risk of severe weather does include Texarkana, but it does not include Shreveport-Bossier. Keep in mind, a Marginal Risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected. If stronger storms develop, they could produce quarter-size hail.

The threat of severe weather will shift east and south on Sunday. Most of the ArkLaTex east of I-49 is highlighted on Sunday’s severe weather outlook. This is the area were we could see a few stronger storms Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat of severe weather will set up just east of the ArkLaTex on Sunday. The strongest storms on Sunday could produce hail and strong wind gusts.

The threat of widespread heavy rainfall and flooding looks very low. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will likely be between 0.5-1.5″ of rain. Below are the rainfall totals for this weekend from the EURO and American or GFS model. Neither model shows widespread heavy rain.

Despite this being the first weekend in March, winter is far from over the for the ArkLaTex. For many, this weekend could feature two seasons. On Saturday, it will feel like spring, especially for the I-20 corridor and points south. This is where temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

With the cold front arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning, temperatures will actually drop throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday morning will likely be mild. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning. By the afternoon, most places will be dropping through the 50s and 40s.

Colder air will continue to surge into the ArkLaTex Sunday night into Monday morning. Most places will drop to or below freezing by Monday morning. Monday will be a cold day. Temperatures will struggle to get out the 30s Monday afternoon.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team continue to be your First Alert on the impacts from this cold front this weekend. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:

