Family offering $5K reward for info leading to return of missing Panola County woman

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The family of a woman missing since January 10 has offered a reward for her return.
Lauren Elizabeth Thompson, 32, is described by officials as a white female, approximately 5′ 5″ tall , and weighing about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Thompson was last seen wearing dark colored pants or leggings and a dark-colored hoodie, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff, on January 10, at approximately 2:24 p.m., Panola County dispatchers received a 911 call from a female saying she was in a wooded area and thought someone was chasing her.
“The woman appeared to be disoriented and confused,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Officials said dispatchers were able to get a general area of the call through cell phone tower pings. Officers were then able to locate her vehicle, which was stuck in a ditch off of FM 1794, just west of Rock Hill Community.
According to officials, a search was conducted for several hours using an off-road UTV, tracking dogs, and a law enforcement heat-detecting drone. However, Thompson was not found. The sheriff’s office says authorities are continuing to search for her.
Thompson’s “cell phone battery apparently ran down during the 911 call, so no further contact has been established at this time," according to the sheriff’s office.
