Cinderella Project hosting 7th annual prom dress giveaway Saturday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Prom is almost here for many high schools, but for some teenage girls this big night can be costly.
However, a local non-profit is here to help.
Founded in 2012, the Cinderella Project provides free prom dresses to high school students who cannot afford them. The organization has given away over 800 prom dresses since 2013 to girls across Northwest Louisiana.
On Sat. March 2nd, juniors and seniors that attend a public or private school in Northwest Louisiana can come and pick out a prom dress for free.
Students need to bring either a report card, a letter from their counselor, a teacher or principal, or some form of identification proving their enrollment at their high school.
When students arrive they will sign-in for a 30 minute shopping appointment. These appointments are on a first come, first served basis.
The organization pairs each student with a volunteer-personal shopper and asks the parents/guardians to not go back with the students during their appointment, so they can have an organized shopping experience.
There are dresses that range in sizes 0 to 32 and the personal shopper will allow the students to try them on.
The event is at Ayers Career College located at 8820 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport from 9:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
If you’re interested volunteering, click HERE.
