Bossier’s maximum-security prison to undergo sweeping security upgrade

PLAIN DEALING, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Maximum Security Facility, a 140,000-square-foot detention center, will undergo a sweeping security upgrade later this year.
“Keeping the inmates safe is one of our primary purposes until they get adjudicated through the court system,” said Bill Altimus, the Bossier Parish Police Jury administrator.
“Security is the most paramount thing we can offer at that facility.”
Opened in 2005, Bossier Max holds an average of 460 inmates and has enough space for about 100 more.
Now after 14 years in operation, the lockup at Plain Dealing will be receiving $1 million in security equipment improvements.
“We were just running into so many problems as far as the parts and the service, we decided it was time to take a look at it,” Altimus said.
The upgrades will include new cameras, monitors, electronic locks and security software used by deputies to monitor inmates in various parts of the facility.
“It’s a very sophisticated system, everything in there has a purpose,” Altimus said.
“You have to realize, there are people that start their careers in corrections. So you’ve got to keep them safe and give the a good working environment.”
Although Bossier Max officials say they’ve never had a major security issue over the past 14 years, deputies are looking forward to the impending enhancements.
The improvements are being funded by the corrections budget.
Altimus said the new system likely will be installed later this summer.
