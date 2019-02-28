75 jobs coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Off-roading will bring 75 jobs and a $4.35 million investment to Shreveport.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and SuperATV owner and President Harold Hunt today announced the company open a manufacturing and distribution facility in the city.
The jobs at SuperATV, a family-owned company that specializes in aftermarket parts for a variety of all-terrain vehicles, will pay an average of $40,000 a year plus benefits, officials said.
Among the benefits are flexible schedules, a casual work environment, health, dental and life insurance, 401k, paid-time off, educational assistance and 10 paid holidays per year.
The company currently is looking for inside sales and support representatives for Shreveport. Resumes can be sent by email to hr@superatv.com.
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also indirectly will result in the creation of another 42 jobs in the area.
SuperATV manufactures and distributes a variety of all-terrain vehicle parts under brand names such as Assassinator Tires, Gear Driven Performance and Rhino Axles.
The Shreveport site will be the company’s first expansion beyond its headquarters in Madison, Ind.
“SuperATV is excited about expanding into the ‘Sportsman’s Paradise,’” said Hunt, who started the company in his garage several years ago .
“A second location in Louisiana will allow SuperATV to establish the premier retail and shipping location so that we have the opportunity to bring our products to our customer as fast as possible.”
