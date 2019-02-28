Annual fishing derby kicks off in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - It was a dreary day in the ArkLaTex but for some residents in and around Texarkana things were brightened by the generosity of a special group of volunteers and those at Texarkana Texas city hall.
For the next two days Spring Lake Park in Texarkana is the site for an annual fishing derby. Texas Parks and Wildlife has stocked the lake with 1000 trout.
Today’s fishermen and women came from several school districts special education departments, group homes and assisted living homes. A fish for everyone is what the city of Texarkana, Texas is hoping for more than 400 physically and mentally disable youths.
"It means a a lot it means they get to get out and act like normal kids and they get to do the things all the kids get to play in," said Delana Inghram, Wake Village teacher.
A day of fun for those fishing but equally satisfying for the many volunteers who have made this event successful over the past years.
"It's fun," said Dennis North, a volunteer. "I don't know how many years I've been out here maybe 10-15 it's fun. And I look forward to it every year.
Officers with the Texarkana, Texas police force were there to help by sharing their fishing skills with the group.
The volunteers will start over again tomorrow as the fishing derby continues.
