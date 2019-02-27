Weather or Not: Science behind snowflakes

We don’t get that much snow in the ArkLaTex, but did you know every single snowflake that falls from the sky is unique? Just like people, no two snowflakes are alike, and it all depends on the weather conditions they encounter before making it to the ground.
Now we already know rain falls from the sky when there is so much moisture in a cloud that it can’t hold the rain anymore. Snowflake formation is a much slower process. The first thing you need is temperatures below the freezing point. After you have that, it all starts with condensation nuclei, or microscopic particles. Examples of condensation nuclei are dust, pollen, or a grain of sand.
Next you need water vapor. As the particle travels throughout the atmosphere and within the cloud, water vapor condenses on that tiny particle. This then starts the process of crystallization and a small crystal forms. As the crystal forms, it will take on a hexagon prism shape.
As the ice crystal falls to the ground, more and more water vapor freezes onto it. This builds more crystals and eventually six arms of a snowflakes start to form.
Temperature changes and the amount of water or moisture in the air can determine how the crystals form and condense. The patterns of each snowflake depend on the molecular structure of ice. All six sides of the snowflake are maintained during this process, but different branches can form as the temperature or humidity changes. Those changes can be large within the cloud or microscopic.
Snowflakes form long, skinny-needle like crystals at 23 degrees Fahrenheit and more flat-plate like crystals at 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Each snowflake will encounter different atmospheric conditions on its path to the surface, hence why no two snowflakes are alike. The only characteristic that each snowflakes share is the fact that it has six sides.
The last time we saw snowflakes of our own in the ArkLaTex was on November 13th of 2018. Next time you do see snowflakes, remember no two are alike.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.