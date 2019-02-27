Victim identified in I-110 shooting that injured 2 others; suspect at-large

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One man is dead and two others are injured after a late Tuesday night shooting on I-110.
Police say three men where shot while in a vehicle driving north on I-110 near Government around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Eric Davis, 25, along with a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for BRPD. Police say Davis died from his injuries.
Investigators believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
There are no known motives or suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
