Shreveport men arrested, accused of cashing stolen church checks

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two men are accused of being caught with their hands in the collection plate after police say they were involved in cashing a church's checks for their own good.
James Maxie, 32, of Shreveport is charged with 20 counts of forgery and Gerame Powell, 29 is charged wtih seven counts of forgery.
Maxie was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. He is said to be involved in cashing checks that were stolen from Living Hope of New Zion Baptist Church.
The total amount of checks cashed was over $11,000.
Maxie was a part-time employee of the church. Authorities say that he forged signatures on the checks and recutred tothers to negotiate or cash the checks for part of the profits. One of those people was Powell. He was arrested this past week.
Both Maxie and Powell are booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Maxie’s total bond was set at $100,000.
Powell’s bond was $14,000 on all charges, and has since bonded out.
