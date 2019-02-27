School resource officer locks down school, helps save gunshot victim’s life

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish school resource officer jumped into action by putting an elementary school on lockdown and tending to a gunshot victim at the same time.
Shreveport police Cpl. Corley Lovett is assigned to Southern Hills Elementary.
Students at the Shreveport school are drawn to the officer because of his easy-going attitude and smile. Southern Hills Elementary principal Jesse Scott said students many times will go talk with Lovett before coming to him.
Lovett also often is the first person to greet the students each morning and the last to send them on their way after school. His bond has built their trust.
The officer says students will approach him with personal problems from home, but he tries to encourage them to make the right choices.
On Jan. 22, Lovett sprang into action when he delivered life-saving measures to a gunshot victim.
The person was shot off campus and was driven to the school in hopes of finding help.
Lovett happened to be in the he right place at the right time.
He said he noticed some yelling near the front of the school. As he approached, he saw the windows shot out of the car.
While he was aiding the victim, he also was telling the principal to put the school on lockdown,
Lovett says the safety of the 800 students are his top priority and he wanted to ensure they were safe. This all happened during the busy end of a school day when students were preparing to go home.
Lovett cares about people, he cares about the students and, of course, he cares about safety at Southern Hills Elementary.
Now Lovett and Sgt. Kevin Strickland both have been recognized for their actions that day. They received recognition from Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and from Southern Hills Elementary.
The gunshot victim survived his life-threatening wounds.
