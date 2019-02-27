Petition aims to put alcohol proposal before Haughton voters Oct. 12

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) - Spirits are running high in Haughton.
That’s because the Bossier Parish town and its residents soon could be one step closer to attracting major grocers and restaurants to the area.
And it turns out the success of a petition has everything to do with achieving that goal.
The town of Haughton loses more than $12 million a year in local sales without major grocery stores and restaurants, according to the Business Research Center at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Community leaders blame one factor above all else: Only beer sales are allowed within the town limits.
“To me this is not an issue about drinking," Haughton resident Lea Stroud said. "This is an issue about economic benefits to our town.”
In fact, she said she hears the same question over and over again.
“I have people ask me all the time about why do we have no nice restaurants in Haughton?”
The short answer, said Stroud, is that alcohol amounts to as much as 25 percent of a restaurant’s revenue.
“If we approach a restaurant and ask them to come to Haughton, the first question they will ask us is, ‘Is this a dry or wet jurisdiction?’ And if we say no alcohol, they immediately turn away.”
It’s the same story when trying to attract a major grocer.
So town leaders have a plan.
It starts with a petition drive to put on Oct. 12 election ballot the issue of expanding alcohol sales to also allow wine and liquor.
Haughton Fire Chief Jimmy Holland joined Stroud and Mayor Jack Hicks on Tuesday to address the media and explain why they support the petition effort.
“Our job is to make sure we run with this, make sure we’re able to manage it, and structure it, maintain the safety and security of our community even if they do make this decision,” the fire chief said.
For the issue to be put before voters in October, at least 25 percent of the town’s registered voters - about 600 - must sign the petition.
Then if voters say yes, the goal is to draw new businesses to generate enough tax revenue to repair roads, support law enforcement and fund parks and libraries.
