More clouds with scattered showers today

A strong cold front is still set to impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. The latest forecast models are now suggesting this front will blast through the ArkLaTex Saturday night into Sunday morning instead of on Saturday. This means Saturday will likely be a warmer day with most places topping out in the 60s. The timing of the rain and storms could be pushed back as well. Sunday will likely start out mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. With the colder air surging into the area, temperatures will drop throughout the day. By the afternoon, most places will be in the 40s. Rain will develop from north to south Saturday night into Sunday morning and wrap up from north to south Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will likely drop to or near Freezing Sunday night.