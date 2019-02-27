More clouds with scattered showers today

Good morning! Temperatures are on the mild side of things this morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s across most of the area, so you’ll probably not need your winter coat this morning. Most will probably just need a lighter jacket. We’re going to keep scattered light rain showers in the forecast this morning and add areas of fog. The fog could be dense in spots this morning, especially across portions of E TX. With rain and fog possible, make sure to give yourself a little extra time traveling.
Today is going to be another cloudy day with scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. A few places south of I-20 could hit 70 degrees today. Temperatures will generally drop through the 50s this evening.
A cold front will drop south into the ArkLaTex tonight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to near 50 degrees south of I-20. The clouds and scattered showers will continue tonight.
With a cold front in the area on Thursday, more off and on showers will be possible and temperatures will range from the 40s north of the front to the 60s south of the front. On Friday, highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. For the most part, Friday is looking like a dry day. A few showers will be possible in the morning. However, we should see a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.
A strong cold front is still set to impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. The latest forecast models are now suggesting this front will blast through the ArkLaTex Saturday night into Sunday morning instead of on Saturday. This means Saturday will likely be a warmer day with most places topping out in the 60s. The timing of the rain and storms could be pushed back as well. Sunday will likely start out mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. With the colder air surging into the area, temperatures will drop throughout the day. By the afternoon, most places will be in the 40s. Rain will develop from north to south Saturday night into Sunday morning and wrap up from north to south Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will likely drop to or near Freezing Sunday night.
The start of next week looks chilly. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will likely drop below freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.