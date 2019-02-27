Man gets 10 years in prison, $10,000 fine on abuse of corpse charge

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - A Southwest Arkansas resident must serve 10 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine for burying his former brother-in-law under a shed in his backyard.
A Miller county jury sentenced Chad Jernigan, of Texarkana, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse of a corpse.
“I wish the family will see in their heart to forgive me for what I’ve done,” Jernigan said Tuesday.
Richard York went missing in July 2017.
Jernigan was the last person to see the 45-year-old alive.
Acting on a tip a year later, police found York’s body buried under a concrete pad beneath a storage building at Jernigan’s residence.
“I think it’s very unusual under any circumstance to bury a body under a shed in your backyard,” Miller County prosecutor Stephanie Barrett said.
One witness told the court that Jernigan asked him to help move the body but they later decided not to.
Prosecutors believe York died from an overdose on drugs they say apparrently were obtained from Jernigan.
“The toxicology report and the autopsy, they came back from the crime lab,” Barrett said.
“We do not have sufficient evidence to prove a murder charge, but we do for abuse of a corpse.”
Before leaving the courthouse, members of York’s family told KSLA News 12 they are glad it’s over.
Forgiveness “... is not there yet. I will have to pray about it. The good Lord will help me get there. It will take some time,” said Cynthia Hughes, York’s mother.
“You are never going to get closure because of the way he was done,” said Richard York’s sister Angela York. “It is a little something, a little peace, a little justice for him.”
