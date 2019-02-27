LaDOTD begins construction on Texas Street Bridge tonight

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If your commute takes you across the Texas Street Bridge in Shreveport over to Bossier City, be prepared for delays.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation is officially starting it’s rehab project on the bridge Wed. Feb. 27th at 10:00 p.m.
Both eastbound lanes will be closed for about five months as workers begin this project. The entire $15 million project is expected to take over a year to complete.
DOTD wants to remind drivers to expect lane restrictions and delays as this project takes place.
At the foot of the bridge in downtown Shreveport sits the Blind Tiger, a restaurant that isn’t worried about the project affecting their business.
“We know about it, and we’ve been looking forward to it,” said employee George Pabst. “We’re ready for the renovations and as far as foot traffic, we have seen the bridge closed in the past for a lot shorter time, but we’ve never had a problem with our traffic flow.”
Pabst says so far most of their customers haven’t been talking too much about the project, but he believes most knew it was coming.
“I’m sure it’s going to be a wake up call in the next couple of weeks when they find out how it affects their lives," he said.
Part of this project also allowed DOTD to install a temporary turn signal at the intersection of Spring and Texas Streets. DOTD will keep the turn signal up during the duration of the project, but could make it a permanent fixture later down the line.
Pabst believes the turn signal has already been making a difference when it comes to traffic.
“I certainly think that it helps,” he said. “There are so many opportunities for people to try and race the cars coming over the bridge, and vice versa that I think a light there just helps the flow of traffic.”
DOTD expect this to be a lengthy but necessary project for the area, but right now they have not announced any alternate routes at this time.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.