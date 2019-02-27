Huntington High students host African American wax museum

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Students from Huntington High School transformed into well known African American men and women for their first ever African American was museum.
A total 185 students gathered in the school’s gym dressed up sharing facts and history with other students and visitors. The idea came about from social studies teacher Lisa Williams.
Williams says she asked her students to pick people they were unaware of, and wanted to learn more knowledge about for this assignment.
“I’m so proud,” Willams said. “I’m so proud because they gave 110 percent to me for this, and I’m so appreciative of them."
Williams said one of her students, tenth grader I’layah Youngblood, approached her about honoring fallen Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne.
“The day I mentioned we (were) going to do this, she raised her hand in class and said I want to do a tribute to Officer Payne,” she said. “Although I’m not a native of Shreveport, I’m a native of Louisiana, but sine I’ve been teaching here, and I heard about the story, it touched me.”
The school plans to put this museum on again for next year.
