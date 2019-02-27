Gray skies and a blast of cold air this weekend

Scattered showers will continue into tomorrow. We'll see a push of colder air on Thursday dropping temperatures slightly. A bigger cold blast is expected for the weekend bringing us back to winter temperatures for early next week.
We’ll stay cloudy tonight with a few showers and patches of fog and drizzle. Temperatures will settle back into the low 50s. Gray skies will continue tomorrow. Some spotty rain is likely especially in the morning. Temperatures will edge back into the 50s for highs.
Warmer weather is back as we end the week and start the weekend ahead of our next big arctic blast. Highs will be in the mid 60s Friday and close to 70 on Saturday. We’ll stay cloudy, but likely dry on Friday. A few showers or storms may pop up on Saturday.
A strong arctic cold front will bring falling temperatures on Sunday. Some parts of the ArkLaTex may start the day in the 60s, but by afternoon much of area will have fallen into the 30s and 40s with a strong north wind. Some cold rain showers are possible as well.
Next week looks dry but cold. Some sunshine returns, but temperatures won’t start warming back up again until later in the week. Highs will be in the 40s with lows mostly in the 20s through midweek.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.