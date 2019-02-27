Fatal officer-involved shooting in DeRidder

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in in the 1000 block of Oak Park Road in DeRidder, authorities say.
DeRidder’s Interim Police Chief Christopher Rudy says that members of the DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Narcotics Task were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant at a residence around 12:45 p.m. when the suspect produced a weapon.
Officers fatally shot the suspect, Rudy says. Two officers from DeRidder Police and an officer from Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office all fired at the suspect. All three will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
No officers were shot.
Rudy says no further details are available but that the case is being turned over to Louisiana State Police for investigation.
