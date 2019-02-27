Benton High School science class focuses on community and environment

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - At first glance this Benton High School AP environmental class looks like any other classroom.
What sets this interactive learning class apart is a special semester long service project.
Created to encourage her students to become servant leaders, teacher Kellie Harper challenges her class to come up with solutions to meet both environmental and community needs.
“Every year we have an A.L.I.V.E. program, which is the acronym for active learning involving volunteerism experiences. They get to choose their own project that they are passionate about, they get to find a mentor and do something that makes a difference to them.”
One student, Madyson Frybargar is collecting gently used and new stuffed animals for children at the Providence House. She hopes to provide for children less fortunate than her. This collection also helps the environment by keeping those stuffed animals out of landfills.
While Aidan Andrews wants to donate the money raised by his aluminum recycling project for an outdoor classroom on Benton’s new campus in the fall.
Other student projects this semester include collecting shoes and clothing for the homeless, decreasing clothing waste.
Harper has assigned this special assignment every year since becoming a teacher at Benton High School.
