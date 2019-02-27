Alabama man travels to Shreveport to cut lawns for free

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Rodney Smith Jr. is making his second tour around the country but he’s not a musician or performer.
Using his landscaping expertise, Smith travels across the country every year providing free lawn services to the elderly, disabled, veterans and single mothers.
Smith is currently in Louisiana and will be in Shreveport Saturday, Mar. 2.
His organization, Raising Men Lawn Care Services, challenges kids, boys and girls, across the country to give back to their community.
The kids volunteer by mowing lawns, shoveling snow and raking leaves to those in need within their communities.
He hopes these experiences provide a great sense of achievement for youth and help develop social skills, as well as lawn care experience.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.