Work on lights to close part of Interstate 220

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Motorists who use Interstate 220 in Shreveport-Bossier City might want to take Interstate 20 or some other route instead for part of next week.
The inside lane of westbound I-220 over Cross Lake in Caddo Parish will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 and March 6, the Louisiana highway department reports.
The Department of Transportation and Development says the closures are so crews with the city of Shreveport can maintain overhead street lighting.
State highway officials urge motorists to be patient, drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
