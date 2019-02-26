Tigers begin critical 4-game stretch at home against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 13 Tigers are once again in the driver’s seat for an SEC regular season championship after a thrilling 82-80 overtime victory against Tennessee.
LSU has four games left in the regular season beginning with Texas A&M Tuesday night at the PMAC.
RELATED STORIES:
Texas A&M is averaging 72 points per game, led by Wendell Mitchell, Savion Flagg and TJ Starks.
Mitchell, a junior guard, is averaging 13.4 points per game and leads the team with 38 steals.
Flagg, a sophomore guard/forward, is scoring 12.8 a game and is the team leader with 7.7 rebounds per game.
Starks, a sophomore guard, adds 12.6 per game and has dished out a team high 92 assists.
Tremont Waters leads the Tiger scoring attack with 15.7 points per game, followed by Skylar Mays (13.6), Naz Reid (13.4), and Javonte Smart (10.9).
Waters is dishing out 5.9 assists per game and has 78 steals this season, Reid is grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game and Kavell Bigby-Williams leads the team with 52 blocks.
The Aggies have won two in a row and four of their last five games and are playing much better basketball since the teams met in January.
LSU won the first meeting with A&M, 72-57, in College Station.
Waters led the Tigers with 36 points and Bigby-Williams pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Starks led the Aggies with 21 points and Josh Nebo had 11 rebounds and four blocks.
The SEC regular season title is down to three teams, LSU, Kentucky, and Tennessee, with four games left.
Remaining schedules:
LSU: Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn
Kentucky: Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida
Games of interest:
Kentucky hosts Arkansas Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Tennessee travels to play Ole Miss Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Tipoff for the Tigers and Aggies is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the PMAC and the game will air on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.