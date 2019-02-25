Suspect in robbery, murder of Bullard man indicted

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man who law enforcement say robbed and murdered a Bullard man has been indicted in Smith County.
Brentavian Keshawn Henderson, 23, was indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on February 7 for the charge of capital murder, according to Smith County judicial records.
On November 23, 2018, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Tyler Police Department, saying someone had requested deputies perform a welfare check at a residence on County Road 121, off of FM 344 in the Bullard area.
When they arrived, they found 77-year old Roy Bowins dead in a shed on his property.
According to an affidavit, Henderson killed Bowins while stealing a car and two televisions from his home. Henderson’s sister, Krystal Dixon 25, and girlfriend, Tationna Mosley, 19, were his accomplices, according to the affidavit.
Dixon and Mosley were also indicted February 7 on charges of tampering with evidence and burglary of a habitation, according to judicial records.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.