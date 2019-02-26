SPD searching for pair of cellphone bandits

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police department has released the images of two men who took a cellphone from a business.
Last month, on Jan. 20, officers were called to Russel Cellular in the 6300 block of Youree Drive, according to police.
Police were told that two men were videoed taking a cellphone from the business. Now, investigators are asking for help in identifying the pair.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via the app P3Tips.
