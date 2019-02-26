SPD asks public to help identify alleged trailer thief

SPD asks public to help identify alleged trailer thief
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The man is accused of taking a trailer from a Shreveport business. (Source: SPD)
By KSLA Staff | February 26, 2019 at 9:20 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 9:20 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hoping someone can help identify a man accused of stealing from a business last month.

On Jan. 7, a man at Stranded Oil in the 800 block of Hislope Drive stole a utility trailer from the business.

SPD believes this that this is the vehicle used by the suspect. (Source: SPD)
The business is equipped with security cameras and were able to capture the possible suspect on camera.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via the app P3Tips.

