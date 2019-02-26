SPD asks public to help identify alleged trailer thief

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hoping someone can help identify a man accused of stealing from a business last month.
On Jan. 7, a man at Stranded Oil in the 800 block of Hislope Drive stole a utility trailer from the business.
The business is equipped with security cameras and were able to capture the possible suspect on camera.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via the app P3Tips.
