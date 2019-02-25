Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudulent callers posing as deputies

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says what they referred to as a “jury scam” involving phone calls has surfaced in the area.
According to the sheriff’s office, it involves phone calls from individuals posing as law enforcement officials. The callers will demand immediate payment for nonexistent fines and/or warrants for missed jury service. One of the recent fraudulent callers reportedly requested the victim go to a local pharmacy and purchase a MoneyPak for the payment and stayed on the line with them until this was accomplished.
Smith County Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett advised that no officers or court clerks will ever make such calls demanding immediate payment for missed jury service. Never provide anyone with debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates or driver’s license numbers. The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known business or creditor.
If you receive a phone call pertaining to this issue or any other suspicious calls asking for payment or money, immediately hang up. To report fraudulent callers, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. If this occurs within the City of Tyler notify the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000. If you have any questions or concerns about Smith County jury service please contact the District Clerk’s Office at (903) 590-1660.
