Shreveport councilman wants investigation into alleged racial discrimination, gender bias in city’s Fire Department

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport councilman is calling for an investigation into the city’s Fire Department.
Councilman Willie Bradford says he’s received several credible complaints of alleged racial and gender discrimination within the department as well as alleged retaliation.
If a resolution is passed Tuesday, the council would appoint a special committee to examine the allegations and report back to them. The council then would take any action deemed necessary.
“If they are indeed happening, then it’s an issue we have to address. Discrimination and gender bias and all these things that would create a low moral climate in the Fire Department cannot be tolerated," Bradford said.
“If they are found to be unfounded, then I’ll apologize to the (fire) chief and the department and we will move on. But if they are indeed happening, then it’s an issue we have to address.”
The councilman has requested a meeting with Mayor Adrian Perkins and Fire Chief Scott Wolverton. That meeting is set for March, but Bradford was hoping to meet sooner.
“I did have Chief Wolverton call and speak with Councilman Bradford," the mayor said. "He seemed aware of the situation after we spoke as well.
"I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t allow any of that to be going on if it was to his knowledge in the interim, but we welcome item #24 if the councilman thinks that’s in order right now.”
The fire chief told KSLA News 12 he can’t comment on the allegations because it is a personnel matter.
