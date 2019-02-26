New trash fee proposal up for debate by Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council kicked off another week of debate over the city’s proposed sanitation fee Monday.
Two weeks ago, council members rejected Mayor Adrian Perkins’ proposed $18 fee he said would pay for salary increases for sanitation workers and bolster budget reserves.
The proposal spurred a large outcry from the public.
Now Councilman James Green is proposing a $7 sanitation fee.
“We got to start somewhere. We didn’t get in this overnight, and we won’t get out of it overnight," the District F representative said.
"When you talk about Shreveport and when you talk about the citizens, we can’t just put a big burden on them at one time.”
If passed at the next two meetings, the fee would start April 1.
The $7 fee is projected to raise a little more than $5 million.
Right now, the city pays upwards of $8.4 million out of each year’s annual budget for sanitation.
Meantime, Green says he’s got another proposal he can’t discuss yet.
“Once you get that started, then I just believe there are other ideas that will come that will take us to another point."
Councilman John Nickelson, who represents District C, is proposing another ordinance this week that would create a Solid Waste Enterprise Fund.
Revenue from the $7 fee would go into that fund.
Council members will vote on that item Tuesday.
“I’ll just say that I agree with Councilman Green’s sentiment that sometimes baby steps are necessary," Nickelson said. "Given the sentiment of the majority of the council, $7 may be where we end up for now.
"But I also what to reiterate that the general fund cannot continue to subsidize solid waste collection. We simply can’t afford that.”
