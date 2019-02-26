Natchitoches leaders hoping to expand, strengthen downtown WiFi

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Historic downtown Natchitoches is dealing with a welcome growing pain: slow public WiFi.
Van Erikson, chairman of the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission said the current public WiFi is about a decade old and with tens of thousands of people packing the streets of Historic Natchitoches during busy seasons, people need a way to be able to connect to the internet in the digital age.
“WiFi, like anything else we’re doing in Natchitoches, is all about being progressive,” said Erikson said. It’s all about maintaining the growth we’re having in Natchitoches. Really just trying to make it a better experience because that’s what it’s all about."
Now, city leaders are working to find an efficient and progressive solution.
“The bandwidth just cannot support all the large crowds and people that come through, just because they all hop on the same server,” said Erikson. “Honestly, we’re just in the exploratory stages right now and just trying to figure that out and where we might land with that.”
Stefanie Smith works in Southern Necessities, a small shop along Front Street. She says when the cities are packed with people — especially during the Christmas season — connecting to WiFi is nearly impossible.
“Our society today is pretty much depends on their electronic devices for everything,” Smith said. “If the signal was stronger, I think it would be a very positive thing for a growing town.”
Erikson said the city is considering a number of solutions, including acquiring more WiFi boosters, or switching over to 5G service. Regardless, Erikson hopes the solution continues to coincide with Natchitoches’ progressive feel.
“That’s what it means to be a truly progressive city," Erikson said. “Having the fore site to see thing we can use before we get to the point of it being problematic.”
He said they hope to have a solution for the slow WiFi in place by 2020.
