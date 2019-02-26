Man arrested for sex crimes involving children ages 5 and 6

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man was arrested Monday, Feb. 25 for sex crimes involving children. According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, Darin Gene Chandler, of Rodessa, was arrested at the CPSO Criminal Investigations Division following an investigation by Detective Jacob Bergren.
The 47-year-old is accused of committing offenses upon children ages 5 and 6. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of first-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
The total bond on the charges is $250,000.
