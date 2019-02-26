‘Inherit the Wind’ opens Feb. 28 at Shreveport Little Theatre

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A new production is coming to the Shreveport Little Theatre this week! ‘Inherit the Wind’ opens Thursday, Feb. 28 and runs through Sunday, Mar. 3. It will also run Mar. 8 and 10.
Actors Jim Cowles and Haley Evans joined us in the KSLA studio to talk about the production.
If you’d like more information or are interested in purchasing tickets, visit shreveportlittletheatre.com.
The Shreveport Little Theatre
812 Margaret Place Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
