‘Inherit the Wind’ opens Feb. 28 at Shreveport Little Theatre

‘Inherit the Wind’ opens at Shreveport Little Theatre
By Danielle Scruggs | February 26, 2019 at 12:39 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 12:39 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A new production is coming to the Shreveport Little Theatre this week! ‘Inherit the Wind’ opens Thursday, Feb. 28 and runs through Sunday, Mar. 3. It will also run Mar. 8 and 10.

Actors Jim Cowles and Haley Evans joined us in the KSLA studio to talk about the production.

If you’d like more information or are interested in purchasing tickets, visit shreveportlittletheatre.com.

The Shreveport Little Theatre
812 Margaret Place Shreveport, Louisiana 71101

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.