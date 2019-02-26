FIRST ALERT: Winter is far from over for the ArkLaTex

Right now, frozen precipitation is not in the KSLA First Alert forecast. However, it is not out of the realm of possibilities that parts of the ArkLaTex could see a little frozen precipitation Sunday night into Monday. There is not high confidence in the forecast when it comes to the potential for frozen precipitation. The two main weather models show two stories Sunday night into Monday. The GFS shows a wintry mix across the northern half of the area and rain across the south, while the EURO doesn’t show much in the way of frozen precipitation and has the area dry by Monday morning. As always, confidence in the forecast will grow as we get closer to the weekend, so make sure to check back in for updates.