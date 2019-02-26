FIRST ALERT: Winter is far from over for the ArkLaTex

Winter is far from over for the ArkLaTex. A strong cold front will push through the ArkLaTex this weekend and bring in a blast of cold air.
You can see the big drop in high temperatures this weekend on the temperature trend graphic below. We’ll going from the 60s on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday.
Despite a heavy dose of clouds and off and on showers, temperatures will remain on the mild side through the end of the work week. Highs through Tuesday through Friday will be in the 60s. Right now, Wednesday will be the warmest day out of the next 7. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. With a front in the area, highs on Thursday will range from near 50 degrees north of I-30 to near 70 degrees south of the front. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The end of the weekend and early next week look chilly. Highs on Sunday and Monday will only be in the 40s. However, the overnights will be even colder. Temperatures Sunday and Monday nights could drop to near or below freezing. With freezing temperatures possible, now is not the time to de-winterize your home or plant your spring temperature sensitive plants.
Freezing temperatures in early March are not that uncommon. The average date of the last Freeze in Shreveport is March 5. The latest freeze recorded during spring in Shreveport was on April 11, 1989. You can also see the average last freeze dates for Texarkana an De Queen, AR on the graphic below.
It looks the like winter will stick around through the middle of next week. The graphic below shows the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day Temperature Outlook (March 5-11). It favors cooler than average conditions from March 5 to March 11. Keep in mind, the darker the blue means a better chance for cooler than average conditions.
This strong cold front will bring in more than just a blast of cold air. Rain could develop behind the front late Saturday into Sunday. Right now, severe weather and widespread heavy rainfall look unlikely. You can see rain develop on FutureTrtack from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning on the graphics below. Rain could impact Mardi Gras parades this weekend, especially the parades on Sunday.
The latest model guidance suggest the cold front will come through late Saturday into Saturday night. On Monday, the forecast models showed the front coming through late Friday into Saturday. With it only being Tuesday, the timing of the front could change again.
Right now, frozen precipitation is not in the KSLA First Alert forecast. However, it is not out of the realm of possibilities that parts of the ArkLaTex could see a little frozen precipitation Sunday night into Monday. There is not high confidence in the forecast when it comes to the potential for frozen precipitation. The two main weather models show two stories Sunday night into Monday. The GFS shows a wintry mix across the northern half of the area and rain across the south, while the EURO doesn’t show much in the way of frozen precipitation and has the area dry by Monday morning. As always, confidence in the forecast will grow as we get closer to the weekend, so make sure to check back in for updates.
