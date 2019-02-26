First Alert: Scattered showers return today

Good morning! Everyone will need a heavy jacket this morning, while some will also need there umbrella. Scattered showers have already developed across the southern edge of the ArkLaTex this morning. The scattered showers will continue to expand farther north this morning. Places along and south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain this morning. Temperatures this morning will range from the upper 30s to near 50 degrees.
Today is going to be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with scattered showers or areas of light rain. The best chance of rain will remain across the southern half of the ArkLaTex today. Even though there will still be a slight chance of rain, most places north of I-30 will stay dry. If you're not seeing rain, then you're probably going to blanketed by clouds. Sunshine will likely be very limited today. Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will still climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The clouds and scattered areas of rain will linger tonight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Even though it's not likely, a stronger storm capable of hail can't be ruled out across the very southern edge of the ArkLaTex this afternoon or tonight.
An unsettled weather pattern with off and on showers will likely continue the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. With a front in the area, high temperatures on Thursday will range from near 50 degrees north of the front to near 70 degrees south of the front. Slight rain chances will continue on Friday with highs in the 60s.
A strong cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex this weekend. High temperatures will likely go from the 60s on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday. Showers could start to develop late Saturday and continue into Sunday.
The start of next week looks cold. Highs on Monday will only be in the 40s. Freezing temperatures will be possible Sunday and Monday night.
