First Alert: Scattered showers return today

Today is going to be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with scattered showers or areas of light rain. The best chance of rain will remain across the southern half of the ArkLaTex today. Even though there will still be a slight chance of rain, most places north of I-30 will stay dry. If you're not seeing rain, then you're probably going to blanketed by clouds. Sunshine will likely be very limited today. Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will still climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The clouds and scattered areas of rain will linger tonight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Even though it's not likely, a stronger storm capable of hail can't be ruled out across the very southern edge of the ArkLaTex this afternoon or tonight.