East Texas roadwork for the week of Feb. 25

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of February 25, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipmentfailure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
In Henderson County, repairs are complete and the SH 274 Bridge at the Cedar Creek Lake Reservoir Spillway is open to traffic. Lane closures can be expected daily as work continues on the bridge deck. Get more project information in the Henderson County section of this release.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance, and Special Jobs Crew, plan to continue mill and inlay operations on FM 645 between FM 3328 and FM 321 in Tennessee Colony. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Placement of short line markings and Raised Reflective Pavement Markers (RPMs) will be ongoing with these locations scheduled:
- SE Loop 256
- US 287 from SH 19 to Loop 256
- US 287 from FM 2419 to FM 1817
- SH 294W from US 79 to US 287
- SH 294E from US 287 to the Cherokee County line
Anderson County construction projects updates:
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: March 2019
Current work includes conducting repairs to the existing pavement, roadway widening activities and extending cross structures. The project is widening the roadway to eleven-foot lanes each direction with three-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
SH 19 Widening Project II
· Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) S to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $12.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Closeout activities continue for this project that’s widening the roadway by adding shoulders and passing lanes. Lane closures are possible. Watch for flaggers and turning construction traffic. The posted speed limit is 65 mph.
US 79 at UPRR Overpass Project
· Limits: From 1.5 miles east of FM 2574 to 0.5 miles past UPRR Overpass
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: March 2019
The contractor plans to perform work on the joints at the abutments and mow strip for the guardrail on the southbound shoulder. Daily lane closures are possible. Wide loads must use alternate routes due to restrictions for oversized vehicles. There are no outlets available at the overpass. Vehicles over 8.5 feet wide are not allowed. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph with an advisory speed of 45 mph through this project. The contract includes cleaning and painting steel girders, bridge rail replacement, and placing a concrete overlay on the existing bridge deck.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Flex-base operations continue on the western end of the project near Elm St. Work is being conducted in the eastbound lanes. Box culverts are being placed in the two southern most lanes from Elm St. to Cemetery Rd.Mulching and seeding continue in graded areas throughout the project limits. Clear/grub, demolishing existing culverts, excavation work and the installation and repair of SW3P items is ongoing. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Overlay Project
- Limits: From 0.154 miles south of SH 294 in Elkhart, south to the Anderson/Houston County line
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled until seal coat season starts in May. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph from just north of SH 294 southward to just south of the county line. The project consists of guard fence upgrades, base repair, mill & inlay, surface treatment, surface hot mix, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor continues clearing right of way, extending cross structures and replacing driveway pipes. Expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated sub-grade, asphaltic concrete pavement base (ACP), a one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville/Rusk Maintenance crews plan to perform shoulder and edge repair operations at the following locations: FM 747 between US 84 and US 79; FM 2274 between US 79 and SH 204; FM 856 between FM 13 and US 79. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Long line striping operations to upgrade roadway pavement markings continue in Cherokee County in the Rusk, Alto areas. Daytime work locations include:
- SH 21
- US 84E from .46 miles east of SH 110 to SH 204
- US 79 from SH 110 to the Rusk County line continuing into Rusk County
- Placement of short line markings continue on SH 21E and US 69
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor continues to conduct earthwork, storm sewer operations, and roadway construction activities on the east side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with newcurb and gutter and a continuous two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic.Speed limit reduced on the northern end until project completion.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Roadway widening activities are ongoing. Expect daily lane closures and delays with a pilot car providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will widen the road to add passing lanes.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is placing roadway underdrain and repaving the roadway lane through town.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct mill and inlay operations on SH 135 at FM 2207. Crews will also perform ditch maintenance on SH 149 near the Knox Lee Power Plant. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: May 2019
Culvert work continues on this project to widen FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
US 80 Widening in Gladewater
· Limits: From Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $3.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: February 2019
The contractor continues to conduct final punch list activities. Alternating lane closures are possible for both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The project is widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop485 to Locker Plant Road.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue overlay operations on FM 3441 from SH 31 to FM 59. Base repair work is ongoing on FM 316 between US 175 and FM 1861. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 274 Bridge at Cedar Creek Spillway
- Limits: SH 274 Bridge at Cedar Creek Spillway approximately 7 miles north of SH 31
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $177,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: February 2019
The bridge repairs are complete and the roadway open to traffic. The contractor continues remaining work activities on the bridge deck. Motorists can expect daily lane closures with possible delays.
SH 31 Overlay Project
· Limits: From FM 3204 east to 0.5 miles west of FM 315 in Chandler
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $2.7 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: January 2019
Final closeout activities are ongoing with occasional lane closures possible. The project consists of base repairs, mill and inlay, seal coat, surface hot mix, guardrail upgrades, and the installation of signs and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
· Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The contractor is scheduled to conduct dirt work for ditches and slopes, place permanent striping, SW3P work, and install mailboxes this week. Expect daily lane closures. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. The speed limit hasbeen reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both thenorthbound and southbound travel lanes.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue pavement repairs on US 84 in Reklaw. Later in the week, crews move to US 79 south of FM 839 to perform base repairs. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggersproviding traffic control at both locations.
Long line striping operations to upgrade roadway pavement markings are scheduled west of Henderson. Daytime work will be conducted on US 79 from SH 42 westward to the Cherokee County line and continuing into Cherokee County.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 NB Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 79 in Henderson to Jarrell Creek (2.8 miles north of FM 1798)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $5.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: March 2019
No work is planned for the week as this job nears completion. The project includes milling, applying a hot mix overlay, and installing new pavement markings on the roadway.
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: March 2019
Asphalt overlay operations continue along with work to replace the bridge rail. Expect alternating lane closures and delays during this work. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: June 2019
The contractor is conducting bridge rail and culvert work. Expect alternating lane closures. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from SH 43 to County Road 2144. Work will include scarifying and cement treatment of existing base, new flex base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work to extend culverts is ongoing. Expect alternating lane closures. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to return to SH 110 just north of FM 3271 for base repair operations. Base repairs will also be conducted on Loop 323 in the westbound lane, outside lane near Tyler Iron and Metal. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.
Nighttime operations to upgrade pavement markings on roadways around Tyler will continue with placement of short line markings when weather conditions are favorable. The contractor utilizes slow-moving mobile operations when installing new pavement markings. When weather permits, work is conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Brief delays are possible. Work locations are as follows:
- SH 31W from Loop 323 to Chandler/Henderson County line
- FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway from FM 2813 to US 69/Broadway Ave.
- Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy. from US 271/Beckham Ave. to US 69/Glenwood Blvd.
Law enforcement officers are stationed in the project convoy.
Smith County construction projects updates:
FM 2493 Widening Project (New Project)
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022
The contractor is conducting set up operations including project signage installation. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
· Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.
· Cost: $4.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The contractor plans to work on the guardrail along Toll 49. The trail is closed to the public. The project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler, including parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Repair work continues on Spur 248 using daily lane closures. The project widens Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled on this project that’s removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.
CR 356 & CR 234 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 356 at Simpson Creek, east of Winona; CR 234 at Mud Creek
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $800,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Cleanup activities continue at both locations. The roadways are closed at the bridges. The project is replacing the existing bridges with wider structures.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Retaining wall operations continue as the contractor also prepares to place the bridge deck on this project to construct frontage roads and improve ramps.
SH 31 Surfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of placing the ¾” Permeable Friction Course (PFC) and replacing the guard rail near FM 2908.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Roadway widening operations are set to begin on this project that’s widening the existing road and drainage improvements. Expect daily lane closures.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Drainage improvement operations continue on this project that consists of building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346.
Landscaping in Lindale and Troup
- Limits: US 69 in Lindale and on FM 13 and FM 1089 in Troup
- Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC
- Cost: $131,480.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled on this project that consists of landscaping various locations in Lindale and Troup.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews are constructing traffic rail and widening the roadway. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers and pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to resume fog sealing operations on SH 64 from FM 314 to Loop 49. Expect lane closures and delays during this work. Overlay operations will also continue on FM 857 from US 80 to the Smith County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Level-up hot mix asphalt operations, placement of flex-base, and cement treating sub-grade operations continue. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The project speed limit is 50 mph. This project consists of grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the roadway by adding shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: April 2019
Structure improvements, road widening, and driveway work continue on the south side of the road. Minor delays canbe expected but no lane closures are planned. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with aflush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2019
Minor cleanup and stabilization activities continue on this project. Periodic single lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The project is winterized with no significant work planned until the roadway rehabilitation season starts in May. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The project is winterized with no significant work planned until the roadway rehabilitation season starts in May. The5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1861 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is conducting final work activities. Periodic lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement rehabilitation, widening the existing roadway, and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From CR 1825 at UPRR .01 miles south of US 80 to southwest of Grand Saline
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $1.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: February 2019
Sign installation and minor cleanup activities continue with the roadway open to traffic.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on the CR 1903 Bridge at Mill Creek Relief. Work is also ongoing on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek which is closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing threecounty road bridges in Van Zandt County.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 37 in Quitman.Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The contractor continues structure widening and safety feature installation on SH 182 and FM 1805. Expect minordelays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal: Monday and Thursday from the inside lanes through all three counties
- Debris Removal: Tuesday and Friday from the outside lanes through all three counties
- Debris Removal: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
- Guardrail Repairs: Ongoing in westbound lanes in Van Zandt County
- Tree Removal: Underway in Gregg County on I-20 westbound near FM 3053
- Delineation Upgrades: On concrete barriers, EB all three counties; guardrail/bridges WB in Van Zandt County
- Barricade Repairs: Underway on dead end roadways through all three counties