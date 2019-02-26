City, resident at odds over who’s responsible for cave-in

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - With all the recent work to replace Shreveport’s aging water and sewer system throughout the city, all the rainy weather can lead to all sorts of problems.
That includes weakened soil that can lead to problems like erosion, potholes, sink holes and soil collapses.
There's also work being done on private property. And that's the owner's responsibility.
One such example is playing out at a home on Tibbs Street.
“See this little piece of wood right here. ... That’s what size it was,” Jamianne Moore said.
A hole in her front yard next to and under the city sidewalk has at least tripled in size since it measured 11 inches by 14 inches last fall, she said.
Moore cites a water meter, installed by the city weeks before her troubles began, as a potential culprit.
She fears that work softened the ground, causing subsistence, especially with recent rainfall, eventually forming a horizontal tunnel several feet long from that hole to that water meter.
Moore said her biggest concern is that an elderly person or a child, for example, might fall in and get hurt.
"A 2-year-old could fall in it and you couldn't see them. That's about the size of it."
Moore said she first discovered the cave-in while raking leaves in November.
She began calling the city for help then reached out to KSLA News 12.
“It’s just getting deeper and deeper and deeper, and it’s encroaching on my yard.”
Shortly after KSLA News 12 contacted Shreveport spokesman Ben Riggs, a crew came out to inspect the site.
Water & Sewerage Director Barbara Featherston later told KSLA News 12 that the trouble is on Moore’s property and was caused by a collapsed sewer line.
The hole in Moore’s lawn has nothing to do with the city’s meter installation, Featherston added.
Now the city will be sending Moore a letter giving her 10 days to make the necessary repairs, Featherston said.
Otherwise, she said, Moore’s water would be turned off until the problem is resolved.
