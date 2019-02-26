Chili’s hosting fundraiser for family of fallen Shreveport Officer Chatéri Payne

Officer Chatéri Payne snapped a selfie and posted her picture to Facebook. (Source: Facebook)
By Danielle Scruggs | February 26, 2019 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 3:45 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - “Good eats for a good cause.” Chili’s Grill & Bar is hosting a fundraiser for the family of fallen Shreveport Officer Chatéri Payne. The event will take place Feb. 26 from 4-11 p.m. at the restaurant located at 6620 Youree Drive.

Fifteen percent of your ticket price will be donated when you present this flyer while placing your order.

Officer Payne was shot and killed Jan. 9 while preparing to go to work. She was wearing her uniform at the time of the shooting. Three men have been arrested in connection to her death.

To learn more information call (318) 798-8800.

