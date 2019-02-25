Charges temporarily dismissed against father of Bullard murder suspect

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County district attorney has temporarily dismissed the charges against a Bullard man arrested alongside his son in connection to the beating death of a Tyler woman.
According to judicial records, the tampering with evidence charge against 56-year-old Charles Lennon Jr. has been dismissed. The charge was dismissed on Feb. 22 in a Smith County courtroom.
The decision was made to dismiss the charges due to the pending capital murder trial of Lennon Jr.'s son, 29-year-old Charles Edward Lennon III. Lennon III is accused of the 2018 beating death of Rachel Lynn Jackson. According to arrest documents, he allegedly hit her with a tire knocker during an argument.
The Office of the Smith County District Attorney reports the tampering with evidence charge will be refiled against Lennon Jr. upon the completion of Lennon III’s trial. A Smith County judge granted him continuance on Feb. 22. The pre-trial has been put off until April 5.
According to the text of the motion to dismiss, the decision was made based on the “totality of the evidence in this case.” The motion stated the State believes “justice would not be served” if Lennon Jr.'s case was resolved before Lennon III’s capital murder trial.
Lennon Jr. was initially charged with capital murder in the case. The DA’s office later dropped the capital murder charge against Lennon Jr. and he was only indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
According to arrest documents, Lennon Jr. called police on July 5, 2018 and told them he had found the body of woman in a trash can on his property. He later told police he watched his son put Jackson’s body into the trash can.
